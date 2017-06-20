 

American student who arrived home in a coma after being released from North Korea jail dies

Naomi Tan 

1 NEWS Reporter

US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Otto Warmbier’s family.
Source: 1 NEWS

Naomi Tan

00:31
1
A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

01:28
2
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Squirming Bill English suffers amnesia when questioned about payout over MP Todd Barclay's alleged recording of staffer

00:28
3
Otto Warmbier was sentenced to hard labour for attempting to steal a propaganda sign while on a visit.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

00:29
4
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

01:22
5
Sean Davidson tunnelled to freedom with three other inmates.

Why did he do it? Aussie man tunnels out of Bali prison with only 10 weeks left to serve

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

01:14
All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.

Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

01:28
The PM said a "settlement" between MP Todd Barclay and his staff member Glenys Dickson "was larger than normal because of a privacy breach".

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"


 
