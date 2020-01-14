TODAY |

American man arrested over drug-filled Christmas card sent to woman in jail

Source:  Associated Press

A man sent some illegal holiday cheer to a woman in jail and he ended up getting arrested himself, officials in a Georgia county say.

Timothy Snow and Mary Beth Odom Source: Associated Press

News outlets report 40-year-old Timothy Lee Snow sent the woman a Christmas card filled with drugs.

Bibb County Jail inmate Mary Beth Odum, 40, had told Snow over the phone how to put meth and other drugs into a card to send to her in jail, county sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies intercepted a contraband-filled card filled with methamphetamine and Suboxone and began investigating Snow.

On January 9, deputies followed Snow as he left his residence and found him with meth, Xanax and a revolver.

When they searched his home, deputies found more meth, Suboxone, marijuana, steroids, packing materials, a shotgun and a rifle. 

Snow was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and giving an inmate drugs, news outlets reported.

Odum, who was already in jail, now faces additional charges including attempt to commit offenses pertaining to the possession of drugs and use of communications facilities in a drug transaction.

It's unclear whether Snow has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
