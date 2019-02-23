TODAY |

American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging flight over pay negotiations

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

An American Airlines mechanic is accused of sabotaging a flight over stalled union contract negotiations.

Citing a criminal complaint affidavit filed in federal court, The Miami Herald reports Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani was arrested today on the sabotage charge and is accused of disabling the flight's navigation system.

The July 17 flight from Miami International Airport to Nassau in the Bahamas was aborted when the tampering caused an error alert.

Alani told authorities he didn't want to harm the aircraft or the 150 people aboard, but instead intended to cause a delay or cancellation "in anticipation of obtaining overtime work."

Alani said the months long dispute between American Airlines and the 12,000-employee mechanics' union had affected him financially.

In a statement, the airline said it is "taking this matter very seriously."

American Airlines aircrafts are seen at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Watch: Timaru man's miracle catch as he grabs strangers dropped phone riding 134km/h roller coaster in Spain
2
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
3
Workers laid off as two NZ-based building companies liquidated, crane firm in receivership
4
Kiwi onboard AirAsia flight from Maldives kicked on cockpit door after flames, loud bangs came from engine
5
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging flight over pay negotiations
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:58

Warning issued over Airbnb rentals being used by foreign nationals in NZ meth trade

Trump calls Will & Grace star Debra Messing a racist, calls for her to be fired
00:13

Facebook Dating launches in the US
04:55

Customs seizes record-setting $240m worth of meth in Auckland shipping container