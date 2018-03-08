Amazon's personal assistant AI freaking out users with creepy random laughing

Amazon has promised to fix a glitch in its intelligent personal assistant Alexa following reports the device randomly laughs at users.

The company began an investigation after users posted clips on social media showing Alexa-enabled loudspeakers laughing without being prompted, Amazon told technology website The Verge.



"We're aware of this and working to fix it," Amazon said in a statement.



One of the first to post video of the glitch was Twitter user CaptHandlebar in late February.



"So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen ... I thought a kid was behind me," the tweet said.



GavinHightower was trying to fall asleep when Alexa let out "a very loud and creepy laugh".



"There's a good chance I get murdered tonight," the user tweeted.



Amazon told The Verge it would disable the phrase "Alexa, laugh" and replace it with the command "Alexa, can you laugh?"



The question was "less likely return false positives", the company said.

