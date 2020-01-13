Amazon resale package had dirty nappies in it, family says

A New Jersey family says they received used nappies from Amazon's delivery service.

Nassly Sales said she was shocked to see nappies covered in what appeared to be faecal matter when she opened her Amazon package, WPIX-TV reported on Saturday.

Sales said she purchases nappies for her two daughters each month from the online retail giant's Amazon Warehouse section, which sells returned items at a discounted rate.

Amazon inspects and certifies all open-box products before reselling them, according to Amazon's website.

Sales immediately started disinfecting her nursery and wiped down her daughter with rubbing alcohol. The Jersey City woman said she feared for her daughter's health since she was born 26 weeks premature and has a compromised immune system.

The family said the substance on the nappies appears to be fecal matter, but they have not had it officially tested.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company worked with the family to resolve the issue.