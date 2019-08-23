TODAY |

As Amazon rainforest burns, some pictures circulating online are not from current blazes

1 NEWS
More From
World
Environment
Central and South America

As parts of the Amazon rainforest burn. some of the most popular images circulating online are not from the current blazes. 

There is no doubt parts of the Amazon are on fire - Brazil's official monitoring agency is reporting a sharp increase in wildfires this year.

The growing threat to what some call "the lungs of the planet" has ignited a bitter dispute about who is to blame during the tenure of President Jair Bolsonaro who described Brazil's rainforest protections as an obstacle to economic development.

However, some images emerging of the out of control blazes are being linked to previous years and even completely different locations.

Actor and environmentalist, Leonardo DiCaprio posted a picture from last year’s blaze to his Instagram account.

Another image circulating is thirty years old.

Photos claiming to show the plight of animals are also misleading – with images from the 2018 California wildfires circulating on social media as well as other locations.

Deliberately lit fires in the Amazon are common at this time of year. The dry season continues for at least another two months and until then, so will the fires.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Conservationists say the government’s encouraging deforestation for farming. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Environment
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
The rude birds had to be cleared off the major transport route by police.
Unruly geese bring Auckland motorway traffic to a halt
2
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
3
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
4
Daniel is heading over to Europe to take a role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends
5
Nigel Urwin was previously given the highest-ever sentencing indication of any New Zealander.
Palmerston North man sentenced for child pornography depicting rape, bestiality
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Washington. Mindful of his lingering gap with women voters, President Trumpâs re-election campaign has female surrogates fanning out across the country in an effort to identify supporters who can help change minds. Theyâll be leading volunteer training sessions in 13 battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio. Itâs a recognition of the presidentâs persistent deficit with women that could be made worse by an economic slowdown. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Female Trump backers try to sell his message
General view, OCTOBER 9, 2015 : Mitsui Fudosan a Japanese property developer and Gold Partner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games holds a special event in Nihonbashi, downtown Tokyo, Japan on October 9, 2015. (Photo by Sho Tamura/AFLO SPORT)

Olympic organisers offering packages that include luxury seating, fine dining and celebrity guests - for $94k
00:26
Countries voted overwhelmingly at this year’s Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species to enhance conservation.

Nations move to protect giraffes as endangered species for first time
A dairy cow on a farm (file picture).

Milk shake: Why the future of dairy looks scary