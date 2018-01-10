 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Amazon founder eclipses record held by Bill Gates to become richest person ever

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jeff Bezos,The founder of online retail giant Amazon, has climbed above Microsoft founder Bill Gates to be named as the richest man on earth according to Bloomberg.

Honouree Jeff Bezos speaks at the 21st Annual HRC National Dinner at the Washington Convention Centre on October 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Honouree Jeff Bezos speaks at the 21st Annual HRC National Dinner at the Washington Convention Centre on October 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Source: Getty

Mr Bezos worth reached over $NZ146 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index yesterday, due to the fact that Amazon.com Inc. shares added to 12-month gains which have seen the comapny's market value rise by almost 57 per cent.

The latest jump has led Bloomberg to name Mr Bezo as the wealthiest man in the history of the publication's records, with the Amazon founder leaping ahead of the previous high attained by Bill Gates in 1999.

In 1999 Bloomberg reported Mr Gates amassed a fortune of around $NZ130 billion, a figure which they say would be close to $NZ150 billion today if he hadn't given much of his fortune away to various charities setup in his name.

As well as Amazon, Mr Bezos also controls space exploration business Blue Origin and newspaper the Washington Post.

Related

Business

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
Police confirmed that they found a body while searching for the woman at Haumoana, who was trying to help two kids who were in trouble.

'Our loss is overwhelming' says family of woman who drowned trying to save her children at Hawke's Bay beach

2

One person missing after tandem skydivers land in Lake Wakatipu

3

NZ's top selling car of 2017 revealed

4
Paku Hil North Island New Zealand

Elderly woman dies in Pauanui water incident

00:45
5
Police are hunting for the person involved.

Raw video: Hooded person caught on CCTV pouring petrol on car in Hamilton, before lighting it and causing massive fireball

00:20
Police confirmed that they found a body while searching for the woman at Haumoana, who was trying to help two kids who were in trouble.

'Our loss is overwhelming' says family of woman who drowned trying to save her children at Hawke's Bay beach

Police have named the woman as Amy Jenny Brown, aged 35, from Taupo.


02:10
The official holiday period ended this morning and drownings claimed the lives of three people.

'Know your limits' - Water Safety NZ pleads with drowning rescuers to think before they act

It comes after the second fatal incident in a week involving parents attempting to help their own children.

01:31
Kupe the Captain Cooker is using his snout to sniff out rats and possums.

Meet Kupe the wild piglet, an unlikely ally helping make NZ predator free by 2050

Kupe the Captain Cooker is using his snout to sniff out rats and possums in Coromandel.

00:33
The retired para-sprinter says there are other disciplines that have caught his eye for future endeavours.

Video: 'I'm gonna keep running 'cos I don't want to get fat!' Liam Malone certain he's not finished with sport

The retired para-sprinter says there are other disciplines that have caught his eye for future endeavours.

02:10
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A mixed bag of weather around the country this afternoon

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 