Amazon expected to launch in Australia tomorrow

International online retail giant Amazon is expected to start trading in Australia tomorrow.

Amazon has notified its sellers that it will begin an internal testing phase with a small number of customers from 2pm AEDT tomorrow, according an email published by lifestyle and IT website Lifehacker.

The retailer has told its sellers that their products will be able to purchased in the trial, and they should make sure their prices and stock is up to date.

The launch comes just in time for the retail giant's traditional Black Friday sales that are a big hit with US customers.

Amazon's move into the Australian market has Kiwi retailers nervously looking over their shoulders with rumours they're headed to New Zealand shores next.

"Costs are certainly going up and turnovers are staying very flat they're probably the biggest challenges across the sector," First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said.

Mr Wilkinson believes brick-and-mortar stores will need to adapt to compete with online giants like Amazon.

"Retailers need to look for differentiation in their range in service in experience all touch points of their business," he said.