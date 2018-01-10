Amazon boss Jeff Bezos the richest person on the planet and the first to surpass the $US100 billion mark

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos is the richest person on the planet and has become the first person to amass a fortune surpassing $US100 billion ($NZ137b) in Forbes magazine's annual ranking of the world's moguls.

Jeff Bezos speaks at the 21st Annual HRC National Dinner at the Washington Convention Centre on October 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Source: Getty

The milestone announced today underscores the growing clout of Bezos and the company he founded in 1994 as an online bookstore.

These days, Amazon sells almost everything imaginable online. It's now trying help people manage their lives with its digital assistant Alexa, which is implanted in its Echo line of internet-connected speakers.

Forbes estimates Bezos' wealth at $US112 billion ($NZ153 billion) as of February 9, up from about $US73 billion last year, thanks to Amazon's surging stock price.

US President Donald Trump didn't fare as well financially during his first year in office. Forbes says his fortune fell by about $US400 million to $US3.1 billion. Trump is now ranked 766 in the world, down from 544.

The wealthiest New Zealander is once again businessman Graeme Hart, who's worth $US10.1 billion ($NZ13.85 billion) and is ranked 148 on the list.

Graeme Hart Source: 1 NEWS

A record 2,208 billionaires made Forbes' annual ranking of the world's billionaires.

Altogether they are worth a record $US9.1 trillion, up 18 per cent from a year ago, Forbes reported.

The 20 richest people on Earth are worth $US1.2 trillion, a sum roughly equivalent to the annual economic output of Mexico.

Forbes top 10 richest people in the world (US dollars)

1 Jeff Bezos $112 billion Amazon United States

2 Bill Gates $62 billion Microsoft United States

3 Warren Buffett $84 billion Berkshire Hathaway United States

4 Bernard Arnault $72 billion LVMH France

5 Mark Zuckerberg $71 billion Facebook United States

6 Amancio Ortega $70 B Zara Spain

7 Carlos Slim Helu $67.1 B telecom Mexico

8 Charles Koch $60 B 82 Koch Industries United States

8 David Koch $60 B 77 Koch Industries United States