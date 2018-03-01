Amazing image shows ominous snowstorm rolling over central London

A foreboding, yet stunning, image of a snowstorm rolling over central London has featured on the front page of most UK papers today.

A heatwave in the arctic is being blamed for the blizzards that have hit Europe this week, sending temperatures plummeting.

By contrast, the mercury at the North Pole has been 20 C above average for this time of year.

Heavy snow in parts of Britain is causing disruptions to road, rail and air travel and has forced hundreds of schools across the country to close.

Snow and ice warnings were in place today in eastern Britain. Met Office forecasters said some rural communities could be completely cut off with power cuts and weakened mobile phone signals.