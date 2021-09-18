TODAY |

Amateur SpaceX crew begin three-day orbit around Earth

Source:  Associated Press

SpaceX has released still images of the crew aboard the first private flight into orbit.

Those on board the SpaceX flight showed off the view. Source: 1 NEWS

The crew consists of two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor, the most ambitious leap yet in space tourism.

It was the first time a spacecraft circled Earth with an all-amateur crew and no professional astronauts.

This photo provided by SpaceX shows the passengers of Inspiration4 in the Dragon capsule on their first day in space. They are, from left, Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor. Source: Associated Press

The Dragon capsule's two men and two women are looking to spend three days going round and round the planet from an unusually high orbit — 160 kilometres higher than the International Space Station — before splashing down off the Florida coast this weekend.

It's SpaceX founder Elon Musk's first entry in the competition for space tourism dollars.

