'I am a thief' tattooed into teen's forehead after allegedly caught stealing in Brazil

A tattoo artist has been charged with torture after he tattooed "I am a thief and a loser" on the forehead of a teen in Brazil.

The teen had allegedly stolen a bike from a man with one leg, so a tattoo artist decided to hand out some rough justice.
Source: Reddit/ YoSoyUnPayaso

The accused tattoo artist, Maycon Wesley, trapped the teen after he allegedly caught him stealing a bike off a man with one leg, reported the Daily Mail.

Footage of the frightened boy being tattooed, whose family says has mental health and drug problems, has been widely circulated online after being uploaded on June 10.

After viewing the video online, the boy's family notified Brazilian police who arrested tattooist Wesley, and his friend Ronildo Moreira de Araujo, who was heard laughing in the video.

The accused pair claim they released the teen following tattooing him, but the boy has since gone missing.

The Portuguese phrase tattooed on the boys head "Eu sou ladrão e vacilão", translates to "I am a thief and a loser".

An online campaign to help the teen have the tattoo removed has raised more than 19,000 reais ($7900 NZD).

