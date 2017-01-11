 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Who am I? 'Am I a striker...?' David Beckham post-it too easy for Prince William

share

Source:

Associated Press

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, visited a hostel yesterday run by the homeless charity Centrepoint, where he spoke to young people who had been helped by the organisation, of which he is patron.

The Duke of Cambridge visited a hostel for the homeless and played Who am I? with those helped by the charity.
Source: Associated Press

He joined a group taking part in a presentation skills session to prepare them for the workplace, taking part in a game of "Who am I?" during which he had to guess the identity of a mystery person written on a post-it-note stuck to the forehead of 22-year-old student Sherihan Sharif.

The future king then had to guess what was on a post-it-note stuck to his own forehead, finally nailing the identity down to that of the footballer David Beckham.

William is due to take the first call of charity's new national helpline which it hopes will enable young rough sleepers to get much needed advice.

Related

Royalty

UK and Europe

00:23
The rocker has been honoured for services to music and charity.

Rod Stewart dons tartan trousers to receive knighthood from Prince William at Buckingham Palace
02:12
ONE News reporter Zac Fleming takes a look at the couple's relationship.

Prince William and Kate celebrate five years of royal marriage

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
Matt McLean is returning to NZ to replace Sam Wallace as Breakfast's weather presenter.

Matt McLean joins TVNZ's Breakfast programme as new weather presenter

00:52
2

'It looks like it wants to climb on board!' Extraordinary orca encounter sees pod investigate boat in Akaroa Harbour

00:27
3
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

00:27
4
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

5

Young white man condemned to death for opening fire in historic US black church

00:52

'It looks like it wants to climb on board!' Extraordinary orca encounter sees pod investigate boat in Akaroa Harbour

Two juveniles thought the rudder and underside of the ship was very interesting indeed.

00:48
The PM had been to the same meeting as Jean-Claude Juncker years before, but it seems the Luxembourger didn't recall it.

'Are you not memorable?' Reporter takes dig at Bill English after top European leader didn't remember him

The PM had been forgotten by Jean-Claude Juncker from a meeting years before.

00:29
The robber proclaimed that the act was to draw attention towards 'World War Three'.

Bizarre bank robbery live streamed on Facebook - then he gives the cash away

A man is in FBI custody after apparently taking an Uber driver hostage and forcing him to film his political rants after robbing a bank.

00:58
The PM says the EU values New Zealand’s political and economic stability.

'Aspects taken for granted now matter' - NZ 'aligned' with Europe in time of uncertainty: Bill English

Today was the beginning of the Prime Minister's week long European trip.

00:27
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ