Who am I? 'Am I a striker...?' David Beckham post-it too easy for Prince William

Source:Associated Press
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, visited a hostel yesterday run by the homeless charity Centrepoint, where he spoke to young people who had been helped by the organisation, of which he is patron.
He joined a group taking part in a presentation skills session to prepare them for the workplace, taking part in a game of "Who am I?" during which he had to guess the identity of a mystery person written on a post-it-note stuck to the forehead of 22-year-old student Sherihan Sharif.
The future king then had to guess what was on a post-it-note stuck to his own forehead, finally nailing the identity down to that of the footballer David Beckham.
William is due to take the first call of charity's new national helpline which it hopes will enable young rough sleepers to get much needed advice.
