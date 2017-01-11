Who am I? 'Am I a striker...?' David Beckham post-it too easy for Prince William

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, visited a hostel yesterday run by the homeless charity Centrepoint, where he spoke to young people who had been helped by the organisation, of which he is patron.

He joined a group taking part in a presentation skills session to prepare them for the workplace, taking part in a game of "Who am I?" during which he had to guess the identity of a mystery person written on a post-it-note stuck to the forehead of 22-year-old student Sherihan Sharif.

The future king then had to guess what was on a post-it-note stuck to his own forehead, finally nailing the identity down to that of the footballer David Beckham.