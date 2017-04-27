 

'I am the candidate of workers' - Le Pen upstages Macron in battle for blue-collar votes at French factory

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen turned an appliance factory into a battleground overnight for France's blue-collar vote, upstaging rival Emmanuel Macron with a surprise campaign stop at the plant threatened with closure.

Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is greeted by workers outside a whirlpool home appliance factory in Amiens, France, Wednesday April 26, 2017. While her centrist presidential opponent Macron was meeting with union leaders from the Whirlpool plant in northern France, Le Pen popped up outside the factory itself, amid its workers and declared herself the candidate of France's workers.(AP Photo)

Marine Le Pen is greeted by workers outside a whirlpool home appliance factory in Amiens, France.

Source: Associated Press

Chaotic scenes followed as Mr Macron, a pro-European Union centrist, sought to wrestle back the initiative by making his own, impromptu stop at the Whirlpool clothes-dryer plant in Amiens, spending over an hour in Ms Le Pen's wake trying to reason with angry employees who asked why the former finance minister hadn't come there earlier.

Marine Le Pen upstaged her rival by turning up to the factory in Amiens.
Source: Reuters

The remarkable drama, broadcast live on French news channels, transformed the plant in northern France into a symbol of the diametrically opposed campaigns of Ms Le Pen and Mr Macron before their May 7 runoff election.

As Mr Macron met elsewhere with the workers' union leaders, Ms Le Pen displayed her political guile by grabbing the spotlight and popping up outside the factory itself.

French centrist presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, addresses a group of workers at the Whirlpool home appliance factory, Wednesday April 26, 2017 in Amiens, northern France. Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has earlier upstaged Macron as she made a surprise campaign stop to the plant. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Emmanuel Macron in Amiens, France.

Source: Associated Press

Surrounded by employees in bright-yellow hazard vests, she declared herself the workers' candidate and vowed that if elected, she would not let the factory close.

"We'll get you out of here," Ms Le Pen said as she hugged a woman in the crowd outside the plant, its fences decorated with workers' banners.

"I am the candidate of workers, the candidate of the French who don't want their jobs taken away."

Her wily campaign move stole Mr Macron's thunder and put him on the defensive.

It prompted him to make his own trip to the factory a few hours later — which quickly looked like he had fallen into a trap set by Le Pen. Live TV coverage of his visit looked chaotic and potentially damaging, with people whistling, booing and chanting "Marine, president!" in the background.

The current president along with the main left and right parties have thrown their support behind centrist leader Emmanuel Macron.
Source: Associated Press

"Why didn't you come before?" one woman asked.

"Save our jobs, Monsieur Macron!" yelled a man.

"I won't lie to you," he said. "There is no miracle recipe."

The contrasting images of Le Pen smiling with workers and Macron debating them spoke to her political experience and laid bare their contrasting styles.

Needing millions more votes to beat Mr Macron in the runoff, Ms Le Pen hammered home her arguments that more French jobs would be lost abroad under Mr Macron's more economically liberal program.

"I'm here, in my place, exactly where I should be, in the midst of Whirlpool's employees, these employees who are resisting this wild globalisation, this shameful economic model," Ms Le Pen said.

In a dig at Mr Macron's meeting with union leaders, she added: "I'm not eating little cakes with a few representatives who, in reality, represent only themselves."

Mr Macron said Ms Le Pen was engaging in "political haymaking."

The Amiens factory joins a list of threatened plants that have become symbolic of job losses in French presidential campaigns.


Top
