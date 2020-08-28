Although weakened, Hurricane Laura continues to pose threat in US

Remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and destruction and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn a turn toward the east may spell new dangers for the Eastern Seaboard over the weekend.

A man surveys damages to the children's wing of the First Pentecostal Church caused by Hurricane Laura in Orange, Texas. Source: Associated Press

The threat of tornadoes was forecast to redevelop tonight, less than a day after a reported tornado tore through a church and homes in northeastern Arkansas.

Trees were reported down and power was out where what was left of the once fearsome Category 4 hurricane packing 240 km/h winds spun over the state.

No injuries were immediately reported. Around 45,000 customers were without electricity in Arkansas today.

Laura weakened to a tropical depression earlier today, but forecasters said the possibility of more tornadoes and up to 13 centimetres of rain was headed for the Tennessee Valley region before the system closed in on the Mid-Atlantic states by tomorrow.

One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States, Laura was blamed for six deaths as it barreled across Louisiana and parts of Texas.

A full assessment of the damage could take days. Despite demolished buildings, entire neighborhoods left in ruins and hundreds of thousands and businesses without power along the coast, a sense of relief prevailed that Laura was not the annihilating menace forecasters had feared.

At least six killed as Hurricane Laura thrashes Louisiana

"It is clear that we did not sustain and suffer the absolute, catastrophic damage that we thought was likely," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said.

"But we have sustained a tremendous amount of damage."

He called Laura the most powerful hurricane to strike Louisiana, meaning it surpassed even Katrina, which was a Category 3 storm when it hit in 2005.

The hurricane's top wind speed of 240 km/h put it among the strongest systems on record in the US.

Not until 11 hours after landfall did Laura finally lose hurricane status as it plowed north and thrashed Arkansas, and up until earlier today it remained a tropical storm with winds of 65 km/h.

The storm crashed ashore in low-lying Louisiana and clobbered Lake Charles, an industrial and casino city of 80,000 people.

The fatalities included a 14-year-old girl and a 68-year-old man who died when trees fell on their homes in Louisiana, as well as a 24-year-old man who died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator inside his residence. Another man drowned in a boat that sank during the storm, authorities said.

No deaths had been confirmed in Texas, which Republican Governor Greg Abbott called "a miracle".

A lower-than-expected storm surge also helped save lives. Edwards said ocean water rose as much as 4 metres rather than the 6 metres that was predicted.

Boats and debris along a beach following Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Source: Associated Press

Finishing search and rescue efforts was a top priority, Edwards said, followed by efforts to find hotel or motel rooms for those unable to stay in their homes.

Officials in Texas and Louisiana both sought to avoid traditional mass shelters for evacuees over fears of spreading Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Laura was the seventh named storm to strike the US this year, setting a new record for US landfalls by the end of August.

Laura hit the US after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic.