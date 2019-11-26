TODAY |

'Alone and old, but tough' - Elderly bodybuilder clobbers intruder with table, then beats him with broom

Associated Press
An intruder didn't count on an 82-year-old woman living alone being an award-winning bodybuilder with nerves of steel.

Willie Murphy was getting ready for bed on Friday at her home in Rochester, New York, when a man pounded on the door and said he needed an ambulance, Ms Murphy told WHAM.

She called police but wouldn't open the door. Then, she said, the man broke in and skulked through the dark house.

She clobbered him with a table, poured shampoo in his face and was beating him with a broom when police arrived.

"I'm alone and I'm old but guess what, I'm tough," Ms Murphy said.

"I took that table and I went to working on him and guess what? The table broke."

The man got his ambulance ride, after all. He was sent to a hospital.

Ms Murphy works out almost daily at Rochester's Maplewood YMCA and said she can deadlift 102kg - more than twice her weight. She can do one-handed pullups and one-handed pushups.

She won the World Natural Powerlifting Federation Lifter of the Year award in 2014.

Ms Murphy said she hopes her story inspires people of all ages.

The intruder was no match for 82-year-old Willie Murphy. Source: Associated Press
