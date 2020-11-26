TODAY |

'Almost unbearable grief' - Duchess Meghan reveals she had miscarriage this year

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in an article published in the New York Times. 

In a moving account titled ‘The Losses we Share’, the Duchess of Sussex described her “unbearable grief” after she suffered the loss of her baby. 

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan said. 

In the article, the 39-year-old wrote about feeling a sharp pain while she was holding son, Archie, in July. 

“I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.”

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The Duchess wrote she laid in a hospital bed, holding Prince Harry’s hand. 

“I’d felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glaze over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”


