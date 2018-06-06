TODAY |

Almost 20,000 chickens likely dead after farm shed bursts into flames in Australia

AAP
A shed housing almost 20,000 chickens has burst into flames in Victoria's northeast in Australia.

Firefighters were called to a poultry farm on Drysdale Road at Euroa about 5.45am local time today after smoke was seen spewing from the site, and found a shed holding 19,000 chickens alight.

The blaze has been controlled but chicken manure in the shed remains smouldering, the Country Fire Australia says.

Authorities are yet to determine what caused the fire or how many chickens may have been killed by the flames.

Chickens in indoor barn (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS
