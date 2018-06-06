Almost 20,000 chickens likely dead after farm shed bursts into flames in Australia

A shed housing almost 20,000 chickens has burst into flames in Victoria's northeast in Australia.

Firefighters were called to a poultry farm on Drysdale Road at Euroa about 5.45am local time today after smoke was seen spewing from the site, and found a shed holding 19,000 chickens alight.

The blaze has been controlled but chicken manure in the shed remains smouldering, the Country Fire Australia says.