Almost 150 Sydney partygoers caught carrying drugs at music festival

Hundreds of partygoers at two music events in Sydney have been charged after allegedly being caught carrying drugs - mostly ecstasy.

Source: 1 NEWS

Nearly 150 people were nabbed for either supplying or possessing prohibited substances at the Electric Gardens Music Festival in Centennial Park on Saturday, police say.

Among them was a 20-year-old man from Sydney's west, who - after initially running away from police - was apparently found with 50 capsules, believed to be MDMA.

More than 11,000 attended the festival, headlined by DJs Fatboy Slim and Armand Van Helden.

Police also charged 19 people with drug-related offences at the HTID Dance party at Sydney Olympic Park.