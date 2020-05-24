TODAY |

Alligator that once lived on the streets of Berlin and was wrongly rumoured to belong to Hitler dies

Source:  1 NEWS

After surviving bombings in World War Two, roaming the streets of Berlin for years and even being accused of belonging to Adolf Hitler, the hardy alligator called Saturn has died. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Moscow Zoo paid a touching tribute to Saturn, who passed away of old age. Source: Moscow Zoo

The Moscow Zoo, where the animal had resided for most of his life, announced the news on Twitter. 

"Yesterday morning, our Mississippi alligator Saturn died of old age. He was 84-years-old an extremely respectable age... He saw many of us as children and we hope we did not disappoint him." 

Saturn was born in the US in the 1930's before being gifted to the Berlin Zoological Garden.

It was there that the rumoured association with the Nazi leader allegedly began as he would frequent the zoo, with a particular interest in the alligators. 

According to the BBC, Moscow Zoo has dismissed such reports citing that animals "do not belong to politics and mustn't be held responsible for human sins." 

After the Berlin zoo was bombed in 1943 Saturn managed to escape, living on the streets for the next few years before he was found by British soldiers and gifted to Russia. 

World
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two Auckland premises shut down overnight after failing to comply with Level 2 restrictions
2
Kiwis 'cautiously optimistic' about a move to Alert Level 1 - survey
3
Avatar filming to resume - 'We feel we're coming back to the safest place in the world'
4
Government scraps consents for low-risk building work
5
Hunua Falls searchers stood down in search for missing Auckland woman
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Boris Johnson's top aide denies 400-kilometre trip broke lockdown rules
00:44

Italians flock to seaside beach after lockdown restrictions ease

US man confesses to stabbing his father to death on a live Zoom call
02:07

Pakistan plane crash survivor says plane 'jolted violently' while coming in to land