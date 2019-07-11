TODAY |

Alligator discovered in lagoon in popular Chicago park

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Animals

Chicago police investigators have cracked the case: A 121cm- to 152cm-long alligator is living in a lagoon at one of the city's most popular parks.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said yesterday that investigators went to Humboldt Park Lagoon on the city's West Side and confirmed that the unusual resident is there as reported on social media.

Officials couldn't say how the creature got there.

City officials say alligator traps are being placed around the lagoon in hopes the animal will swim into one and be safely removed.

Guglielmi says the animal was expected to be trapped "and relocated to a zoo for veterinary evaluation."

Alligators favour warm weather climates such as Florida but have been known to survive temporarily in the cold through a process similar to hibernation.

Rencie Horst-Ruiz saw the alligator early yesterday morning while photographing a girl's quinceanera.

She says she wasn't too shocked since she's heard past reports of people putting piranhas in the water and even a young shark.


Your playlist will load after this ad

The unusual resident was first sighted in Humboldt Park Lagoon yesterday morning. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:21
Advocates alongside those in the Manurewa queues are calling for a system change.
John Campbell joins the queue at South Auckland Work and Income, as advocates demand change
2
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
'A gritty, special performance' - How the world reacted to the Black Caps' stunning World Cup semi win
3
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
4
Gun owners are calling on authorities to clear up the confusion over the high-powered firearms ban.
Can AR-15 owners avoid the gun ban with pump-action modifications? Not even police know
5
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
Black Caps blast India's top order to clinch Cricket World Cup final spot in unbelievable 18-run win
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:26
The US president said the US would “no longer deal with him”.

UK ambassador to US quits days after leaked documents on Trump
China is pouring billions of dollars in aid and low-interest loans into the South Pacific. Their presence is felt all over Tonga, from its businesses to its infrastructure.

Chinese influence looms over Tonga as officials scramble for a way to repay crippling loans
03:42
Rob Thomas says he has been inundated with offers to rehome his feathered friends.

Auckland geese on death row may be saved thanks to viral video
Volkswagen will stop production of its Beetle this week in its Mexican plant.

From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for the Beetle, as VW halts production after 81 years