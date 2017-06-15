'Allergy bullies' on the rise in schools, with kids hospitalised from spiked food

Children with allergies are twice as likely to be bullied in school, and are increasingly falling victim to food spiked by classmates, a new study has found.

Australian doctors have reviewed disturbing evidence from countries around the world that allergies are becoming the latest bullying weapon, Seven News reported.

The study found that children with allergies were easy targets for bullying as they were often already socially isolated at school meal times.

University of New South Wales Professor Andrew Fong said children with allergies were often stigmatised by their peers because of perceived special treatment from teachers.

"Some of the things include things as scary as being forced to eat the food they're allergic to, or people tricking them into eating food," Professor Fong said.

In some reported cases, children have even been hospitalised as a result of "allergy bulling".

Professor Fong said the visible traits of kids with allergies, such as carrying EpiPens, also made them easily identifiable to bullies.

"Having an EpiPen is very obvious to other children," Professor Fong said.