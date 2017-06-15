 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'Allergy bullies' on the rise in schools, with kids hospitalised from spiked food

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Children with allergies are twice as likely to be bullied in school, and are increasingly falling victim to food spiked by classmates, a new study has found.

New study finds children with allergies are twice as likely to be bullied in school.
Source: 7 News

Australian doctors have reviewed disturbing evidence from countries around the world that allergies are becoming the latest bullying weapon, Seven News reported.

The study found that children with allergies were easy targets for bullying as they were often already socially isolated at school meal times.

University of New South Wales Professor Andrew Fong said children with allergies were often stigmatised by their peers because of perceived special treatment from teachers.

"Some of the things include things as scary as being forced to eat the food they're allergic to, or people tricking them into eating food," Professor Fong said.

In some reported cases, children have even been hospitalised as a result of "allergy bulling".

Professor Fong said the visible traits of kids with allergies, such as carrying EpiPens, also made them easily identifiable to bullies.

"Having an EpiPen is very obvious to other children," Professor Fong said.

"The EpiPen is something that could be stigmatised."

Related

Science

Education

Australia

05:09
Jason Corden has a life-threatening shellfish allergy and is desperate for Pharmac to fully fund EpiPens.

Man with severe shellfish allergy sent home by Waikato DHB without potentially life-saving medication
04:10
Martin has come close to dying due to cross-contamination, and says he's always careful to explain his needs when eating out.

Traces of shellfish could kill some allergy sufferers but random testing gives the all clear
04:58
How difficult is it to eat out with a life-threatening allergy? Carolyn Robinson went to see how many people could safely offer her lunch.

Reporter pretends to have dairy allergy to test if Kiwis comply – the results were not good
04:19

Babies should be introduced to a wide range of solids to battle allergies – Allergy NZ CEO

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

01:11
2
Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson says it's not yet confirmed the body is that of Kim Richmond who's been missing nearly a year.

Renewed lake search leads to missing mum Kim Richmond's car and a body inside

00:35
3
All Blacks coach Hansen believes Gatland is calling for more reinforcements from the UK to cover his growing Lions injury list.

Watch: 'He didn't pick enough of them I suggest' - Steve Hansen cracks a funny about Warren Gatland not selecting enough Kiwi players

4

Two kittens thrown out of car onto Auckland motorway in 'despicable act' - do you know who did it?

00:13
5
All Blacks legend Mealamu was at today's All Blacks training session to catch up with his old team-mates.

'Your jersey and shorts are in there' - Jerome Kaino offers Keven Mealamu his boots for All Blacks training

01:00
The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

Rania Ibrham began live streaming on Facebook as the fire raged yesterday. She is still missing.

00:40
Ngai Te Rangi has set out this morning to block a container shipping lane in Tauranga Harbour.

Watch: Treaty settlement protesters set out to block Tauranga shipping lane

Ngai Te Rangi has taken issue with an upcoming settlement.


05:54
London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

'I don't see how they could have got out' - death toll in Grenfell Tower blaze expected to rise

London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

03:01
Privacy lawyer Kathryn Dalziel discusses a move by an Auckland school to warn parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

Should parents be banned from posting photos of other children on social media?

An Auckland school has asked parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

01:50
Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen for action to be taken.

Green MP wants to make it easier for schools to get speed limits lowered outside their gate

Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ