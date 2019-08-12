Alleged Norway mosque shooter believed to have killed teen sister before shooting

Police in Norway's capital say the shooting at a mosque that wounded one person is being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack and that the alleged perpetrator is also a murder suspect in a separate case.

One suspect is in custody after the shooting yesterday at the Al-Noor Islamic Center in the Oslo suburb of Baerum. Police say they believe no one else was involved.

Oslo police official Rune Skjold told a news conference today that the suspect, a man in his 20s, has been found to hold extreme right-wing views and animosity toward immigrants.