TODAY |

Alleged Norway mosque shooter believed to have killed teen sister before shooting

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
Terrorism

Police in Norway's capital say the shooting at a mosque that wounded one person is being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack and that the alleged perpetrator is also a murder suspect in a separate case.

One suspect is in custody after the shooting yesterday at the Al-Noor Islamic Center in the Oslo suburb of Baerum. Police say they believe no one else was involved.

Oslo police official Rune Skjold told a news conference today that the suspect, a man in his 20s, has been found to hold extreme right-wing views and animosity toward immigrants.

After the shooting, police went to his residence and said they found his 17-year-old sister dead. Police said the man is a suspect in that death.

Police and emergency services attend the scene after a shooting inside the al-Noor Islamic center mosque in Baerum outside Oslo, Norway, Saturday Aug. 10, 2019. Norwegian police say one person has been shot and lightly injured during a shooting incident at a mosque in a western suburb of the capital.(Fredrik Hagen / NTB scanpix via AP)
Police and emergency services attend the scene after a shooting inside the Al-Noor Islamic center mosque in Baerum outside Oslo, Norway. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
Terrorism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first Two Tests
2
Ben Te'o
England's RWC campaign has shaky start after 'altercation' between players - report
3
Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.
'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card
4
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.
Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'
5
Savea was penalised for shoving Hooper in the back of the head but the Wallabies captain isn't holding a grudge.
Michael Hooper brushes off altercation with Ardie Savea - 'It's part of the game'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:23
It comes on the anniversary of anti-corruption protests in which hundreds of people were injured.

Thousands of Romanians take part in anti-government protests

Police arrest two men following Waikato aggravated burglary that left a 66-year-old man seriously injured

02:04
Typhoon Lekima struck China's coast south of Shanghai yesterday killing at least 18 people

China typhoon kills 18 people, causes one million to be evacuated

The two sides disagree on what led the talks to breakdown.

Kim Jong Un apologises for missile tests in 'beautiful' letter, Trump says