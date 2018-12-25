All residents of Sydney's 'cracked' Opal Tower moved out while building inspected

All residents of Sydney's cracked Opal Tower are being moved out as engineers work "around the clock" to figure out what caused Christmas Eve's structural failure.

The Sydney Olympic Park building experienced a structural failure on Monday and saw the evacuation of the tower and the surrounding areas.



It's understood residents on the tenth floor heard "cracking" sounds throughout the day before emergency services evacuated the area fearing the tower could collapse.



Hours later much of the building was re-opened but 51 units remain off-limits days later.



The displaced residents were only able to return briefly to recover essentials while being escorted by Fire and Rescue NSW crews.



But on Thursday Icon construction company announced it would move all residents back out of the structure to "enable comprehensive investigations".



"Icon confirms the building is structurally sound and the temporary relocation is a precautionary measure to allow engineers to work around the clock to investigate and remediate the site in the quickest time possible, without further disruption to residents," the company said in a statement.



Residents will be put up in local hotels for up to 10 days.



Minister for Planning and Housing Anthony Roberts, earlier in the day, appointed specialist investigators to conduct an inquiry into the matter.



Two professors of engineering will lead an investigation into the cause of the failure and will report on immediate steps to be taken to ensure the safety of the building for residents.



The results will be made public and contain recommendations.



Icon said it would compensate residents during their displacement and the damaged section of the building has been "reinforced as a precautionary measure".



The investigation is being carried out in part by Icon's Japanese parent company Kajima.



The building's developer Ecove insisted it was "pushing as hard as everyone else" to find out what went wrong.



Ecove's director Bassam Aflak, in a statement on Thursday, refuted suggestions there was a pattern of substandard work in the construction industry.



"The city's 'development boom' has not led to cutting of corners. There has been no cutting of corners," he said.



NSW Labor leader Michael Daley said he wants to know someone is looking after the displaced residents and called for the cause of the problems to be made public.

