All passengers 'in good spirits' after being rescued from rollercoaster ride at Movie World on Gold Coast

Thrill seekers rescued from a roller coaster at Movie World on the Gold Coast this afternoon were laughing and in good spirits when they made it to safety.

Movie World and emergency services personnel evacuated 20 passengers from the Arkham Asylum ride after it became stuck just before midday today.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed all of the thrill seekers were safely removed from the Arkham Asylum ride at 1.20pm (Queensland time).

Firefighters went to the top of the Arkham Asylum rollercoaster on the Gold Coast to free riders.
The spokesman said 16 passengers were removed using Movie World's evacuation procedures, but another four needed help from firefighters.

The passengers were trapped at the top of the Arkham Asylum ride.

A telescopic ladder platform is being brought in to get them down.

Eight people have already been removed from the ride and are being assessed.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman says there are no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters were called to the Oxfenford theme park just before midday, after being told they may have to stage a vertical rescue.

The Arkham Asylum roller coaster travels at speeds of up to 85 kilometres an hour.

Passengers wear a virtual reality mask throughout the ride, where they experience "five stomach-churning inversions".

Late last year, after four people died on a ride at nearby Dreamworld, all Gold Coast theme parks underwent exhaustive safety audits.

In November, the government said every ride at Movie World had been cleared and it said the park had "robust" systems in place for all of its attractions.

Movie World is owned by Village Roadshow Theme Parks, which is not the same company that owns Dreamworld. 

