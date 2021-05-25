TODAY |

'All part of the election game' — Samoa's new PM says she's been called in front of court on private prosecution

Source:  1 NEWS

Incoming Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and two of members of her party are being called in front of court this morning on a private prosecution related to the election result, she has said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new Prime Minister said the actions from the outgoing HRPP party yesterday, which included locking people out of parliament, was “all part of the election game”. Source: Breakfast

Fiame told Breakfast the political stalemate in Samoa is “in uncharted waters” and she is not “terribly surprised” by the actions of the outgoing HRRP party yesterday, which included locking people out of parliament.

Locked out of parliament, FAST Party swears itself in as new Samoan Government in ad-hoc ceremony

As a result of the lockout, she named her cabinet yesterday in a tent on parliament grounds, but whether the ceremony will be regarded as legal and official remains to be seen.

Yesterday was the last day in the period of 45 days that parliament has to sit following an election, under the Samoan constitution.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The standoff between the newcomers and the party that’s been in power for the past 40 years continues. Source: 1 NEWS

Fiame said the election result was being contested and she and FAST deputy leader La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao would attend court this morning.

Political tensions in Samoa continue to boil as FAST, judiciary locked out of Parliament

“The first order of business today is that a few of us are being called up before the courts," she said. "There has been a private prosecution being set up against us, so the matter is being called this morning.

“Both [the other two FAST members] had such high [election] results that it takes them out of being taken to court so that’s why this action of private prosecution has been taken."

Samoa's political uncertainty ‘causing an enormous amount of harm’, Pasifika academic says

Fiame calmly called the legal action “all part of the election game, I suppose”.


World
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:26
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
2
Fair Go: Can a shop make you hand back something you bought if they undercharged you?
3
NIWA reveals best places to view NZ's first 'super blood moon' in 39 years tomorrow
4
How a pervert who planted hidden cameras in Auckland gym changing room became CEO of a crown entity
5
'Extreme measure' - Large jump in people withdrawing KiwiSaver funds to survive
MORE FROM
World
MORE

BBC launches major review after damning report into Princess Diana interview

Leading UK Black Lives Matter activist seriously wounded in shooting after alleged death threats — party

Ousted Myanmar leader makes first in-person court appearance since coup
04:30

Locked out of parliament, FAST Party swears itself in as new Samoan Government in ad-hoc ceremony