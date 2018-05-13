 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

share

Source:

AAP

The shattered father of the four children killed in the Margaret River family murder-suicide says their grandfather didn't snap before it's believed he shot them.

“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.
Source: Nine

Peter Miles, his wife Cynda, daughter Katrina and Mr Cockman's four children - daughter Taye, 13, and sons Rylan, 12, Arye, 10, and Kadyn Cockman, eight - were found dead at the Miles' Osmington property, northeast of Margaret River in Western Australia on Friday.

"Peter didn't snap. He's thought this through. I think he's been thinking this through for a long time," Aaron Cockman, speaking for the first time since the tragedy, told reporters.

"All the kids died peacefully in their beds.

"They looked all peaceful. How the hell Peter did that, I still can't figure out. He did a good job. He did a really good job."

Katrina Miles and her four children.

Katrina Miles and her four children.

Source: Facebook

Mr Cockman said he still loved Miles for "who Peter was".

"If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have Katrina, I wouldn't have her kids," he said.

"So it's not some random guy off the street who's taken them away from me - he gave them to me and now he's taken them away.

"If it had to happen, there is no better person than that."

Mr Cockman, who was estranged from Katrina, said he had not spoken to Peter and Cynda "since they cut me off from my kids" but being angry served no purpose.

"Anger will destroy you. I'm sad but I'll get through this."

Related

Crime and Justice

Katrina Miles, her four children and their Grandmother Cynda Miles.

'We are devastated by this shocking event' - Relatives of family killed in Western Australia mass shooing break silence

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:19
1

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawns new lava fissure amid fears of massive explosion

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

00:23
3
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

4
A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Tesla with Autopilot slams into fire truck stopped at red light

5
The first picture of True.

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of daughter True

01:20
Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

'People would say 'go kill yourself'' – Young Kiwi cyberbullying survivor speaks out

Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

01:15

All Blacks lend a hand as road safety educators try to change attitudes of young Kiwis learning to drive

More than 380 people have died on our roads in the last 12 months.

01:59
1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

'I have to learn how to make up for the time I lost' - Parenting from behind bars a reality for many Kiwi women on Mother's Day

1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

00:23
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

Aaron Cockman told reporters he still loved grandfather Peter Miles who is suspected of killing the family in a murder-suicide.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 