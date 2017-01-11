 

'Of all I have done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad' - tearful Obama thanks daughters in farewell speech

Associated Press

President Barack Obama says in his farewell address he could not be more proud of how wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha have conducted themselves across the eight years in the White House. 

'Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women'.
"Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion," he said. 

Michelle Obama received a standing ovation during a moving moment in her husband's speech.
"You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.

"Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad."

Earlier he said that in 10 days the world will witness the peaceful transfer of power to a new president, drawing some jeers ahead of Donald Trump's presidency.

Obama said he committed to Trump that his administration would "ensure the smoothest possible transition" just as his predecessor, President George W Bush, did for him.

The outgoing president said in Chicago "it's up to all of us to make sure our government can help us meet the many challenges we still face".

The US president says children of immigrants need to be supported in America.
Obama said the nation's politics need to reflect "the decency" of the American people.

In the aftermath of Republican Donald Trump's election as the next president, Obama is acknowledging that the nation's progress has been "uneven".

He said that for "every two steps forward, it often feels we take one step back".

But the president says the country strives for "forward motion, a constant widening of our founding creed to embrace all, and not just some".

