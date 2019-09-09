TODAY |

With All Blacks en route to Japan, Typhoon Faxai wreaks havoc - killing one and injuring dozens

Associated Press
A typhoon blew across the Tokyo metropolitan area today, killing one person and causing dozens of injuries, while disrupting rush-hour travel and knocking out power.

Several railway and subway operators suspended services. Flights were cancelled at Tokyo airports as Typhoon Faxai passed over Chiba, a northern suburb of the Japanese capital, before daybreak, shaking homes with strong winds and battering the area with torrents of rain.

The All Blacks departed for Japan on an 11-hour flight to Tokyo this morning, New Zealand time, to prepare for the Rugby World Cup.

"We've loosely been following it," All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao told TVNZ1's Breakfast earlier today.

"But I've got full trust in Air New Zealand - they know what they're doing and by the time we get there it'll have blown over and we'll be pretty safe."

Typhoon Faxai has already delayed the Wallabies' travel plans but the All Blacks are certain they won't be affected.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters that he had received a report of one death and damage caused by toppling trees and objects getting hurled through the air by the wind. He said some 900,000 power failures were also reported.

The storm disrupted morning commutes and knocked over scaffolding, causing damage in a widespread area but no reported deaths.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the typhoon reached the Pacific by late morning local time exiting Japan northeast of Tokyo with winds still blowing at 40 meters per second with gusts up to 55 metres per second.

Kyodo News Agency cited local authorities as saying at least 30 people had been hurt in Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures.

The usually-congested trains and major stations were even more crowded than usual once services resumed, with trains stopping temporarily and running erratically.

"I can't go to work now, and I also had to contact my customers," said Tsubasa Kikuchi, a 23 year-old real estate worker, who had been waiting at Shimbashi station for more than two hours. "This is troublesome."

The weather agency warned of mudslides and flooding after the heavy rain. Kyodo reported more than 440 millimetres of rain had fallen in the city of Izu in Shizuoka prefecture in the past 24 hours.

Typhoon Faxai has already delayed the Wallabies' travel plans but the All Blacks are certain they won't be affected.

As of Monday morning NZT the typhoon was approaching Japan’s east coast. Source: Reuters
