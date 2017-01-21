'It all begins today' - Trump to become America's 45th president

Donald Trump, the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energised voters angry with Washington, will be sworn today as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington today. Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

"It all begins today!" Trump tweeted at daybreak.

"THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!"

Ebullient Trump supporters flocked to the nation's capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

But in a sign of deep divisions Trump sowed during his combative campaign, dozens of Democratic lawmakers were boycotting the swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill.

While Trump came to power bucking convention, he was wrapping himself in the traditional pomp and pageantry that accompanies the peaceful transfer of power.

The president-in-waiting will attend church with his family on Friday morning local time, then meet President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for tea at the White House.