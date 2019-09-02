TODAY |

All 9 aboard medical plane killed in Philippines crash

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Accidents

All nine people on board a small medical evacuation plane were killed yesterday when the aircraft crashed into a resort area south of the Philippine capital and exploded in flames, officials said.

The light plane crashed into a resort compound in Pansol village in Laguna province near the foothills of Mount Makiling. Police and rescuers retrieved nine bodies from the wreckage, police said. Two people on the ground were injured and brought to a hospital.

Eric Apolonio, a spokesman of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, said the light plane was on a medical evacuation flight from southern Dipolog city in Zamboanga del Norte province and disappeared from radar for unknown reasons as it flew over Laguna, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the capital. The plane was supposed to land in Manila.

The nine on board the plane included two pilots, two nurses, a doctor, a patient, the patient's wife and two other people, police said.

Videos posted online by witnesses showed flames and black smoke billowing from the private resort compound in Pansol, a district popular for its hot springs and swimming pools. Firefighters and an ambulance can be seen near the scene of the crash as local officials asked villagers to step back to a safe distance.

The crash happened during the monsoon season, when fewer people visit Pansol's resorts compared to the hot summer months that ended in June.

In this photo provided by Philippine Red Cross, rescuers look at the site where a plane crashed in Laguna, south of Manila Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bystander injured as police are fired upon in Rotorua suburb
2
Breakthrough technology destined for New Zealand promising to help reverse plastic waste crisis
3
'Any takers?' Issac Luke posts public address to NRL clubs in search for new home with Warriors deal ending
4
Formula Two mourns after 22-year-old driver dies of injuries from horror crash
5
Watch: Take a look inside Auckland's newest mall, Westfield Newmarket
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Body found at popular Auckland beach
01:23

Five dead after Texas shooting, 21 others injured

One dead, another critical after high-speed police pursuit in Whakatane

Citizenship list in Indian state leaves out almost 2 million