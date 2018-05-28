 

Was this aliens paying us a visit? Pentagon papers reveal new details of US Navy’s 2004 strange encounter with UFO

An allegedly leaked Pentagon report has revealed new details of the impossible physical manoeuvres of the "Tic Tac" UFO that baffled navy pilots in a 2004 encounter.

An allegedly leaked 2009 Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre “Tic Tac” object seen off the Mexican coast.

The 2009 report was obtained by Las Vegas news station KLAS, and although it does not bear the Pentagon agency logo, officials have reportedly confirmed it was written as part of a Pentagon program.

The report provides first-hand accounts of the UFO sighting which made headlines last December when Navy video of it emerged.

The incident unfolded as the US Nimitz aircraft carrier group was undertaking training exercises off the Mexican coast on November 14, 2004.

The startling footage of the object, or Anomalous Aerial Vehicle, as the US military refers to it, was taken by a missile cruiser.

The new 2009 report states that the AAV appeared from above 60,000 feet, which is the radar of the missile cruiser's scan ceiling, and then descended "very rapidly" to 50 feet above the ocean surface.

The AAV was reported as hovering above water and then departing at high velocities and turn rates demonstrating advanced capabilities, the senior chief in the report said.

The senior chief, who had 17 years experience in fire control on cruisers, said he was never able to obtain an accurate track on the AAV, because it was travelling at a speed consistent with a ballistic missile.

A fighter jet sent to investigate, a t F/A-18, flew within five to 10 nautical miles of the AAV's location, but could not see it.

However, he reported seeing a "circular disturbance" in the water about 50 to 100 meters in diameter.

The report reveals it reminded the fighter pilot of something quickly submerging in the ocean, like a submarine.

An allegedly leaked 2009 Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre "Tic Tac" object seen off the Mexican coast.

