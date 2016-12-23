Aleppo back under government control, says Syrian military

The Syrian military says Aleppo has returned to government control, ending a four-year rebel hold over parts of city.

Earlier, Syrian state-owned media reported that the last batch of rebels evacuated eastern Aleppo with their families.

Al-Ikhbariya TV and Lebanon's Hezbollah-owned Al-Manar channel say four buses and 15 vehicles were carrying the final group of rebels from the last rebel-held sliver of eastern Aleppo.

Exclusive video filmed by a contractor for the Associated Press showed a convoy of rebel fighters leaving east Aleppo.

The evacuations were set in motion last week after Syria's opposition agreed to surrender its last footholds in eastern Aleppo.

Since then, about 25,000 fighters and civilians have been bussed out, according to the United Nations.

Al-Ikhbariya said the Syrian military is expected to announce Aleppo a fully "liberated" city once the last rebels leave.