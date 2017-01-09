 

Alec Baldwin dons Trump campaign hat - written in Russian

Alec Baldwin has continued his satirical portrayal of Donald Trump, by poking fun at the President-elect on social media. 

Alec Baldwin pokes fun at President-elect Donald Trump by wearing a cap with "Make America Great Again" written in Russian.

The American actor's Mr Trump spoof originally started with Baldwin playing Mr Trump on several Saturday Night Live segments.

Now, Baldwin has posted a photo to his Instagram account wearing a red cap with Mr Trump's 2016 campaign slogan "Make America Great Again," written in the Russian alphabet.

Russia has recently been found to be behind the hacking intended to target the 2016 US Presidential campaign, said a US intelligence report. 

Baldwin nailed the voice, nailed the look and nailed Trump's incessant bragging.
Mr Trump has previously denied Russia's involvement and downplayed Russia's role even after a briefing with top US intelligence officials. 

Baldwin has been vocal about not supporting the President-elect, often sharing his thoughts across various social media platforms.

Mr Trump responded to Baldwin's mocking in October saying that his "portrayal stinks". 

