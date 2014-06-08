Albanians arrested on alleged counterfeit visa scheme

Whakatane police investigating a serious assault at a home in the town overnight last Monday are appealing to occupants of a car who picked up a distressed woman.

Police say the assault took place at a private residence on Arawa Road in Whakatane.

Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas of the Eastern Bay of Plenty Police said they are grateful to the local community who have provided valuable information which has allowed officers to progress the investigation in a positive manner.

"But we would still like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us, who may have seen or heard anything in relation to this incident," he said in a statement tonight.

In particular police would like to speak to the occupants of a vehicle that picked up a distressed female in the vicinity of Kirk Street and Bridge Street, Whakatane between 3.30am and 5am on Tuesday July 24.

Anyone who can help is being asked to contact Whakatane Police on 07 308 5255 and ask to speak to a member of the Adult Sexual Assault team.