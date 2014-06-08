 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Albanians arrested on alleged counterfeit visa scheme

Associated Press
Topics
World
Crime and Justice

Albanian police say they have arrested nine Albanian suspects for allegedly being part of an organised crime ring that issued fake identity documents to help people enter Britain and the United States illegally.

A statement Friday said authorities arrested nine persons, while one was declared at large.

Police also seized equipment and a workshop producing fake Italian and Greek documents, and allege that the suspects facilitated marriage for some individuals with Bulgarian citizens, who are EU members.

Police say documents were sold at around $13,000-$20,000, although trafficking costs via Italy, Malta, Kosovo, or Croatia in order to avoid official scrutiny, were extra.

Albanian citizens are allowed to travel to EU member countries without visas, but require visas to go to Britain and the U.S.

Generic passport Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on the red carpet. Chasing Great Movie Premier, Civic Theatre in Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 30 August 2016. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Richie and Gemma McCaw 'very excited' to announce they're expecting their first baby
2

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow
3

Blood moon to rise with total lunar eclipse tonight
4

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

5

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:13
Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate.

'It's just chaotic. It's wild' - California fire burns homes, injures firefighters, civilians
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at what was on the minds of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the fateful 1941 attach on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. (AP Photo, File)

Released memo points to Japanese Emperor Hirohito's role in Pearl Harbor raid
Rows of red seats in a cinema theater.

Auckland Music Theatre confirms alleged serious incident at bar forced show's cancellation
04:25
1 NEWS' Pacific Correspondent gives a round-up of news in the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Death sentences for sorcery-related murders in PNG, Volcano erupts in Vanuatu

Car occupants pick up distressed woman in Whakatane following serious assault at house

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice

Whakatane police investigating a serious assault at a home in the town overnight last Monday are appealing to occupants of a car who picked up a distressed woman.

Police say the assault took place at a private residence on Arawa Road in Whakatane.

Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas of the Eastern Bay of Plenty Police said they are grateful to the local community who have provided valuable information which has allowed officers to progress the investigation in a positive manner.

"But we would still like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us, who may have seen or heard anything in relation to this incident," he said in a statement tonight. 

In particular police would like to speak to the occupants of a vehicle that picked up a distressed female in the vicinity of Kirk Street and Bridge Street, Whakatane between 3.30am and 5am on Tuesday July 24.

Anyone who can help is being asked to contact Whakatane Police on 07 308 5255 and ask to speak to a member of the Adult Sexual Assault team. 

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Police Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
05:35
Seven Sharp delves into the consumer ethics issue.

'Not all plastic is evil' - plastic bags may be more environmentally friendly than some alternatives

Watch: Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte get up close and personal after pre-fight weigh in

Over 1,800 migrant kids reunited by deadline, says US government

Richie and Gemma McCaw 'very excited' to announce they're expecting their first baby

'How could you not turn up to a four-year-old?' - Auckland police hearts melted by boy's 111 invite to his birthday party

World's oldest person, a Japanese woman, dies at 117

Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia

The world's oldest person, a 117-year-old Japanese woman, has died.

Chiyo Miyako died Sunday. Her death was confirmed today by Kanagawa prefecture, her home state south of Tokyo.

Miyako, born on May 2, 1901, became the world's oldest person in April after Nabi Tajima from Kikai island in southern Japan died at the age of 117.

Miyako's family called her "the goddess" and remembered her as a chatty person who was patient and kind to others, according to Guinness World Records, which had certified her title. Miyako enjoyed calligraphy, which she had practiced until recently, and eating sushi and eel, Guinness said.

Guinness said the successor to her world record is yet to be confirmed.

The new oldest person in Japan is a 115-year-old woman, Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka on the southern island of Kyushu, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

The world's oldest man, Masazo Nonaka on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, celebrated his 113rd birthday Wednesday.

Chiyo Miyako
Chiyo Miyako. Source: Gerontology.wikia.com
Topics
World
Asia