Albania earthquake death toll rises to at least 20, national day of mourning announced

Associated Press
Albania’s government has declared tomorrow a day of mourning for the country’s earthquake victims. 

The government says flags will be flown at half-staff in memory of the dead - at least 20 - from the 6.4 magnitude quake.

Schools will be closed too. The next two days are national holidays.

The country’s soccer federation has canceled all scheduled matches this week.

Neighboring Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority population, also declared tomorrow a mourning day.

Rescue teams from around Europe have reached Albania to help local officials.

The United Nations says it is sending two technical experts from the U.N. Disaster Assessment and Coordination office to Albania following the earthquake that struck the country.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that in addition to dispatching the technical experts to Albania, the U.N. is also ready if required to provide assistance to Bosnia, where minor damage was recorded from a separate, magnitude-5.4 quake today.

He said the U.N. is in contact with local authorities for more information on the situation.

The U.N. Disaster Assessment and Coordination office is designed to help the United Nations and governments of disaster-affected countries during the first phase of an earthquake, hurricane, severe flooding or other sudden emergency.

