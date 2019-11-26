Albania earthquake death toll rises to 18, more people believed still trapped

Albania’s Defense Ministry has raised the confirmed death toll from today's strong quake to 18 after two more bodies were located.

The ministry says the dead men were found in a collapsed hotel in the western port city of Durres.

Many collapsed buildings in Durres and Thumane in the north, the main quake-hit centres, are believed to still contain trapped people, Forty-three have been extracted from the ruins so far.

Rescue teams from around Europe have reached Albania to help local officials.

The European Union’s office in Tirana says Europe’s civil protection mechanism has been mobilised to help in the aftermath of Albania’s strong quake.

A statement from the EU delegation to Albania says Brussels has already helped mobilise 3 search and rescue teams to assist in ongoing search and rescue operations.

Teams from Italy, Greece and Romania are already in Albania, while Hungary, Germany, Croatia, France, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Turkey have also offered help.

Today's statement said additional EU assets are on standby should they be needed.