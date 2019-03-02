TODAY |

Alaskan Iditarod dog sled race draws long time critics among big crowds

Associated Press
Topics
World
Animals

Big crowds are expected to converge on Alaska's largest city this weekend as hundreds of dogs and their humans kick off the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race with a short ceremonial run along snow-heaped streets.

The fan-friendly event in Anchorage brings spectators up close to the 52 musher-dog teams gearing up for the 47th running of the famed 1,609-kilometer race. Mushers are generally more relaxed here than they will be for the real thing.

The serious, competitive portion of the wilderness trek starts Sunday in the small community of Willow, north of Anchorage.

From there, the teams will cross two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and dangerous sea ice along the Bering Sea Coast.

Village checkpoints are staged across the trail before the teams reach the finish line in the old Gold Rush town of Nome on the state's western coast.

The winner is expected in Nome in about nine days.

Participants include defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway, three four-time winners and a three-time champion.

The expected top prize is $50,000, the same amount as last year but more than $20,000 below the 2017 prize. The total purse is again $500,000 — about $250,000 below the 2017 purse.

The race comes in the wake of two difficult years for organizers that included a dog-doping scandal, the loss of big-name sponsors and escalating pressure from animal activists over multiple dog deaths.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a longtime race critic, plans to protest at both the ceremonial opening and the race start in Willow. By PETA's count, more than 150 dogs have died in the race, including one last year. Five dogs connected with the 2017 race also died.

FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Anchorage resident Terry Fischer, with his Alaskan Husky Litho, happens into the People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protest prior to the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska. The world's foremost sled dog race kicks off its 47th running this weekend on Saturday, March 2, 2019, as organizers and competitors strive to push past a punishing two years for the image of the sport. Some of the drama has been resolved for Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race. (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen, File)
PETA protest at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska. Source: Associated Press

Race officials dispute the total number of deaths, saying no records of dog deaths were kept in the Iditarod's early years. They have not provided their count of dog deaths to The Associated Press despite numerous requests over the past few years, the latest on Friday.

Eagle River, Alaska musher Tom Schonberger's lead dogs trot along Fourth Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska. The world's foremost sled dog race kicks off its 47th running this weekend on Saturday, March 2, 2019, as organizers and competitors strive to push past a punishing two years for the image of the sport. Some of the drama has been resolved for Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race.
Eagle River, Alaska musher Tom Schonberger's lead dogs trot along Fourth Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
In this Feb. 21, 2019 photo, provided by UC Santa Barbara, Jessica Nielsen, a conservation specialist, examines a beached hoodwinker sunfish at at Coal Oil Point Reserve in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Thomas Turner, UC Santa Barbara via AP)
Sea creature washed ashore in California identified as a hoodwinker sunfish
2
Advance care plans could help people share their wishes, before they get sick
New campaign encourages Kiwis to plan how they want to be cared for in their final days
3
CULVER CITY, CA - JANUARY 09: Actress Amber Heard and actor Johnny Depp attend Art of Elysium's 9th annual Heaven Gala at 3LABS on January 9, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Johnny Depp files $73m defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard
4
Tyrone May in space during the Ox & Palm Pacific Test Invitational. Toa Samoa v Mate Ma'a Tonga, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 23rd June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Tyrone May identified as Panthers' player involved in latest sex video
5
The new chance material absorbs indoor light and burns off organic material.
Accident at Canterbury University could be responsible for breakthrough self-cleaning surface
MORE FROM
World
MORE
In this Feb. 21, 2019 photo, provided by UC Santa Barbara, Jessica Nielsen, a conservation specialist, examines a beached hoodwinker sunfish at at Coal Oil Point Reserve in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Thomas Turner, UC Santa Barbara via AP)

Sea creature washed ashore in California identified as a hoodwinker sunfish
00:14
The shooting took place at Melbourne Pavilion and left one man dead and two wounded.

One man killed in boxing fight shooting in Melbourne, two gunmen remain at large
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks to reporters as he arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Controversy surrounds Trudeau over alleged improper actions
Hamza bin Laden

Saudi Arabia strips Osama bin Laden's son of citizenship