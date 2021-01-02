Alarming number of baby turtles being born deformed amid worsening Great Barrier Reef pollution - study

An alarming number of baby turtles are being born with deformities amid worsening pollution around Australia's Great Barrier Reef, according to a recently released report.

The report, by the World Wide Fund for Nature and Griffith University, is calling for greater monitoring of contaminants in the world's largest coral reef system.

The researchers found "literally thousands of chemicals in the sea turtles and their habitats," largely from agriculture, Griffith University's Dr Jason Van Der Merwe said.

Eleven sites around the reef have been monitored for around 40 different chemicals, but researchers are urging for more to be identified.