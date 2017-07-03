Al Qaida-linked group releases video showing six hostages in Mali, including Aussie surgeon

An al-Qaida-linked group in Mali has released a proof-of-life video showing six foreign hostages, a group that monitors jihadist communications says, shortly before the French president's arrival in the West African country for an anti-terror summit.

The recently formed Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen issued the video Saturday on Telegram, the SITE Intelligence Group said.

The video shows Stephen McGowan of South Africa, Elliot Kenneth Arthur of Australia, Iulian Ghergut of Romania, Beatrice Stockly of Switzerland, Gloria Cecilia Narvaez of Colombia and Sophie Petronin of France.

Hostage Sophie Petronin of France in an unknown location, with a caption reading in Arabic 'My name is Sophie Petronin.' An al-Qaida-linked group in Mali has released, Saturday, July 1, 2017, a proof-of-life video showing six foreign hostages. Source: Associated Press

The narrator also mentions the recently elected French President Emmanuel Macron, saying that Petronin "is hoping that the new French president will come to her rescue."

"No genuine negotiations have begun to rescue your children", a narrator says.

Macron meets today Mali with heads of state from five nations across Africa's Sahel region to build support for a new 5,000-strong multinational force meant to counter extremists there.

Deadly attacks in recent years in countries once considered relatively safe have alarmed the international community.

In March, a video announced the creation of Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen from a merger of three extremist groups: the al-Qaida-linked al-Mourabitoun, Ansar Dine and al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb.

Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen claimed responsibility for last month's attack on a resort area popular with foreigners outside Mali's capital that killed at least five people.