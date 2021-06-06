Al Jazeera reporter covering Jerusalem protest assaulted, arrested by Israeli police, network says

News network Al Jazeera says one of its reporters was assaulted and arrested by Israeli police while covering a protest in Jerusalem overnight.

The network aired footage of the arrest which showed the reporter, Givara Budeiri, wearing a press vest and repeatedly shouting 'stop' as she was pulled and pushed by three or four officers.

Budeiri was covering the protests in the suburb of Sheikh Jarrah, where fights broke out today. The potential eviction of Palestinians by Jewish settlers in the area played a role in the buildup to the Gaza fighting.

Intense fighting broke out last month between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, sparked by Israeli-Palestinian confrontations in Jerusalem.