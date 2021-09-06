TODAY |

AJ Elfalak released from hospital after days lost in NSW bush

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A youngster who spent three days lost in rural New South Wales has been discharged from hospital.

Your playlist will load after this ad

AJ had been missing for four days. Source: 1 NEWS

Three-year-old AJ Elfalak returned home this morning to Putty, with only minor injuries after the ordeal.

He’d spent days in thick bush, with temperatures approaching zero.

The case sparked national attention, with a large scale search effort drawing to a close yesterday, after the child was found drinking water from a creek, around 500m from where he went missing.

The autistic toddler is non-verbal, which made rescue efforts more complicated.

AJ reportedly slept right through the night, after being treated to a few slices of pizza and an ice block in the back of the ambulance on the way to hospital.

AJ Elfalak the day after he was found after going missing in the bush. Source: 1 NEWS

Those who were first to reach the missing child told reporters they’d combed the same area on Saturday night.

SES volunteer Greg Chalmers said he’d never forget the look on the boy’s face when he was found.

"I put my hand on his shoulder, knowing his condition, and the chopper noise was loud, he looked around, he had a smile on his face, he just didn't believe it."

World
Australia
Andrew Macfarlane
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Surfer found dead at Dunedin beach
2
LynnMall attack: Terrorist threw faeces, assaulted prison staff
3
Govt, police unable to enforce mandatory scanning of QR codes
4
Ardern: What Aucklanders need to do to get out of lockdown sooner
5
'Encouraging' - Police give update on terrorist attack victims
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Taliban say they've seized last Afghan province not in their control

Australia and Taliban at odds over November Test match

Sky News Australia has YouTube videos removed over Covid-19 misinformation

More Pfizer doses arrive in Sydney after UK swap deal