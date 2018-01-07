 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Airstrikes on suburbs of Syrian capital kill 17

share

Source:

Associated Press

Government airstrikes and shelling of suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus have killed 17 people as government forces press to retake areas they recently lost.

In this frame grab from video released Monday Jan. 1, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense group, known as the White Helmets, Syrians evacuate a boy from a building by using a ladder after an airstrike hit the Damascus suburb of Masraba, Syria. Opposition activists are reporting heavy clashes between government forces and insurgents east of Damascus, and at least a dozen airstrikes. (Syrian Civil Defense, via AP)

In this frame grab from video released by the Syrian Civil Defense group, known as the White Helmets, Syrians evacuate a boy from a building by using a ladder after an airstrike hit the Damascus suburb of Masraba, Syria.

Source: Associated Press

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 17 people were killed Saturday (local time), 12 of them in the suburb of Hamouriyeh.

The volunteer first-responders Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, reported 12 people killed in Hamouriyeh saying they included four children.

They said five others were killed in other areas.

The Observatory reported more than 40 airstrikes on the suburbs known as eastern Ghouta.

Syrian government forces have been trying to reach a force trapped inside the suburb of Harasta for a week without success.

The UN says government forces are holding 400,000 people under siege in eastern Ghouta.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Wayne Smith. All Blacks training session at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup test match. Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 20 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks legend Wayne Smith reveals shock cancer diagnosis

00:17
2
Two planes collided on the ground at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Raw video: Passengers scream in terror as two planes collide at Canadian airport

02:30
3
The book called Fire and Fury went on sale today.

'A very stable genius' - Trump defends his mental fitness following controversial book

00:20
4
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Kiwi woman dies while holidaying in Thailand

5
Britain's William Etherton and resident Roland Spreer, hold a camera on the North Sea island of Suederoog, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. The English boy has been reunited in Germany with a video camera he lost four months ago on the other side of the North Sea. News agency dpa reported that the camera was handed back to the 10-year-old Saturday on Suederoog, a small island off Germany’s western coast a little south of the Danish border. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)

Young English boy reunited with camera that drifted to Germany

Wayne Smith. All Blacks training session at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup test match. Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 20 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks legend Wayne Smith reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Three days before he was honoured at the New Zealand Rugby Awards, Smith had his prostate removed.


02:03
The drilling ship and a team of international scientists are between expeditions to our biggest fault line.

High-tech research ship in New Zealand to learn more about country's most dangerous fault line

The vessel is currently docked in Christchurch between expeditions to discover more about The Hikurangi Subduction Zone.

01:33
Brando Yelavich drove from Hahei to Thames in his state army truck, picking up sand to help locals fight flooding.

'You need sandbags, give me a yell!' - Young Kiwi braves storm-hit Coromandel roads to help locals fight flooding

Brando Yelavich, aka "Wildboy" documented his journey.


01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Possibility of heavy rain may dampen clean-up efforts across western Bay of Plenty and southern Coromandel

Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand caused disruptions this morning.

03:48
Torrential rain and gales have lashed the North Island for much of the day.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Wild weather has lashed the North Island today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 