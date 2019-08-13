TODAY |

Airline worker dies in freak accident at North Carolina airport

Associated Press
An employee of regional carrier Piedmont Airlines has died in Charlotte, North Carolina after the baggage-hauling tug he was driving flipped, pinning him underneath.

The accident yesterday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport occurred on the ramp - an area restricted to planes and service vehicles. Airport officials said in a statement that the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A spokeswoman for the North Carolina Department of Labor said today that the agency has opened an investigation that is likely to take several months.

American Airlines, which owns Piedmont, declined to identify the man. An airline spokeswoman said American was focusing on helping his family and co-workers.

Piedmont operates many American Eagle flights in Charlotte, a major hub for American.

Charlotte, NC--September 20, 2017, American Airlines planes parked and taxing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
American Airlines planes parked and taxing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. (File photo) Source: istock.com
