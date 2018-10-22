 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Airline criticised for not throwing abusive, racist passenger off flight

Associated Press
Topics
World
Travel
Social Issues
Crime and Justice

Ryanair has faced criticism after a video posted online apparently showed the airline's crew failing to take action to remove a passenger who launched a racist tirade against a fellow traveler.

The video, uploaded to social media by Briton David Lawrence, showed a man hurling racist insults at an elderly black woman sitting in the same row and demanding she move seats onboard a flight from Barcelona to London on Saturday.

It wasn't clear what had prompted the quarrel. Lawrence told ITV the man abused both the woman and her daughter, but flight attendants failed to eject him from the flight.

The budget airline tweeted yesterday that it had seen the footage and reported the incident to police. It didn't provide further comment.

The incident occurred on a Ryanair flight from Barcelona to London. Source: Facebook / David Lawrence
Topics
World
Travel
Social Issues
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
2
Missing nine-year-old Wellington boy found in the bush
3
Cocaine and P importing convictions quashed for member of prominent NZ wine-making family
4
Jami-Lee Ross took leave from Parliament earlier this month for mental health reasons.
Jami-Lee Ross admitted to mental health care
5
Family pleased there is justice for Ihaia Gillman-Harris - police
Airline criticised for not throwing abusive, racist passenger off flight
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Cocaine and P importing convictions quashed for member of prominent NZ wine-making family

Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
00:28
The annual waiters' race involved 368 participants trying to cross the finish line with their tray intact.

Watch: Hundreds vie for unique honour as nation's fastest waiter in Argentina
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Australian actor Geoffrey Rush poses with his 'Berlinale Camera Award' wich he received prior to the screening of the film 'Final Portrait' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. The Sydney Theatre Company says it received a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” against Rush, an allegation lawyers for the Oscar winner denied. The company wasn’t disclosing details of the behavior alleged to have occurred while the 66-year-old Australian actor was an employee. Media reports say the allegation dated from the theater’s production of “King Lear,” about two years ago. His lawyers deny Rush was involved in inappropriate behavior. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Geoffrey Rush defamation trial set to start for Oz tabloid's 'Bard Behaviour' article