Airline blood tests passengers for Covid-19 before flight - gives results in 10 minutes

Emirates has begun administering on-site coronavirus tests for passengers.

Emirates passenger tested for Covid-19 before flight to Tunisia. Source: Emirates

The airline described itself as the world's first airline to conduct on-site rapid tests for passengers.

Dubai health officials conducted the blood test at the check-in gate, for a flight to Tunisia, offering results in 10 minutes.

Emirates COO Adel Al Redha says the blood testing process went "smoothly" with plans to extend testing to other flight routes.

The blood tests were carried out at Emirates check-in. Source: Emirates

"We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights, this is to enable us to conduct on-site tests and provide immediate confirmation for Emirates passengers."