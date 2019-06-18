Airbus sells string of planes, while disaster-hit Boeing sees lacklustre contracts at Paris Air Show

Boeing was seeing lacklustre contracts at the Paris Air Show today as it tried to win back trust from customers after the crashes of two 737 Max jets.

The company announced a deal to provide services and parts for British Airways via its owner International Airlines Group, and another to provide technology to help United Airlines set pilot schedules.

It also announced a deal for freighter jets with leasing company GECAS.

In contrast, rival Airbus announced a string of plane sales on the first day of the Paris Air Show worth several billion dollars.

Boeing's CEO said the company came to the air show with a tone of humility after the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes, which killed 346 people.

Asked whether the Max crashes affected its trust in Boeing, British Airways Chief Financial Officer Steve Gunning said "we're confident that Boeing will solve those issues and will get these issues behind them."