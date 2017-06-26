 

AirAsia pilot tells terrified passengers on board shaking flight: 'I hope you all say a prayer'

Passengers on an AirAsia flight forced to turn back after leaving Perth have told of a terrifying ordeal in which an engine possibly failed.

The flight, with 359 passengers on board, turned back 90 minutes into its journey after the aircraft started shaking violently.
Flight D7237 departed just before 7am (WST) yesterday for Kuala Lumpur with 359 people on board and was about 90 minutes into the flight when the pilot identified what AirAsia says was a technical issue.

AirAsia is investigating the incident, but says there is no indication it was an engine issue.

However passengers said the captain announced there appeared to have been an engine seizure on the left side of the aircraft.

Passenger Sophie Nicolas described the terrifying ordeal, saying she could tell it was "really bad" judging by the cabin crew's reaction.

"He (flight captain) said `I hope you all say a prayer, I will be saying a prayer too and let's hope we all get back home safely'," she told reporters.

A lot of people were crying and everybody burst into applause when the plane landed safely, she said.

Brenton Atkinson said the plane started vibrating and shaking after what sounded like a small explosion.

"It was literally like you were sitting on top of a washing machine," he told ABC radio.

"You could see the engine out the window which was really shaking on the wing.

"It was a little unnerving, everyone handled it pretty well, no one freaked out too much."

Passengers were ordered to get into the brace position for landing.

The plane landed in Perth at about 10am. An airport spokesman said fire and emergency services were called to meet the plane as a precautionary measure, but no one appeared to have been hurt.

AirAsia said the plane had returned due to a "technical reason".

"The safety of our guests are our utmost priority," the airline said in statement.

"Flight crew are taking precautionary measures to check the aircraft and some guests onboard the flight will be transferred to the next available flight today."

Marine Rescue Services were also put on stand-by by police to prepare for a water landing off the WA coast.

