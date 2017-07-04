 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


AirAsia flight makes emergency landing after birds sucked into engine

share

Source:

Associated Press

An AirAsia flight to Malaysia has returned to Brisbane following a mid-air emergency shortly after takeoff.

The Malaysia-bound flight from the Gold Coast was forced to land in Brisbane following the incident yesterday.
Source: 9 News

Flight D7207 left the Gold Coast bound for Kuala Lumpur on board on Monday night when loud bangs were heard and sparks were seen flying from the engine.

AirAsia says a suspected bird strike caused the emergency and all with 345 passengers and 14 crew on board were uninjured.

The flight landed safely at Brisbane Airport at 11.33pm on Monday.

"We are following all regulatory guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests," AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said in a statement.

"We would like to commend our pilot and crew members for their professionalism and swift action to reassure passengers ... and to land the aircraft safely."

Early last week, another AirAsia plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Perth Airport after an engine malfunctioned 90 minutes into the flight to Kuala Lumpur.

That flight, D7237 with 359 people on board, on June 28 landed safely and investigations are continuing.

Video footage captured by a passenger showed the plane loudly vibrating and shaking after what passenger Brenton Atkinson said sounded like a small explosion.

"It was literally like you were sitting on top of a washing machine," he told ABC radio.

A special flight will be arranged to get D7207 passenges to Kuala Lumpur.

Related

Travel

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

00:20
2
A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.

Watch: A flick of a switch - resident turning on kitchen lights reportedly initiated massive Auckland fire


3

Extra security in place as Timaru Hospital placed on lockdown

00:21
4
The All Blacks superstar will have plenty of time to enjoy with his family as he sits on the sidelines.

Watch: SBW gets over four-week ban for brutal hit by having cuddles with adorable daughter Imaan

5
Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

Laura Langman likely to miss Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games campaign after re-signing with Sunshine Coast

Langman was a key figure for the Lightning side, who won Australia's Suncorp Super Netball series.

02:30
Andrew Little wants a 'closer look' at the prospect of drug reform, but is worried about health issues for younger users.

'Yes I have' - Andrew Little admits trying cannabis, wants answers to health concerns before liberalisation

Labour's leader is worried about cannabis' effects on young minds.


00:54
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.

Wimbledon legend Goran Ivanisevic gives 1 NEWS his picks for grand slam glory

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.

00:20
A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.

Watch: A flick of a switch - resident turning on kitchen lights reportedly initiated massive Auckland fire

Two people have been taken to Middlemore Hospital, one with serious injuries.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ