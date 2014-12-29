TODAY |

AirAsia crews shouted commands led to 'increased oxygen mask panic' during depressurisation event

AAP
More From
World
Australia
Travel

AirAsia Indonesia cabin crew shouted inappropriate commands to passengers including "crash position" during a depressurisation on a Bali-bound flight from Perth, which added to panic, the air safety watchdog says.

About 30 minutes into the October 2017 journey, crew initiated an emergency descent in response to the depressurisation but some oxygen masks did not deploy and passengers felt they were not receiving oxygen.

Some then moved around the cabin to find a functioning oxygen mask, but cabin crew shouted commands such as "brace" and "get down", increasing confusion and panic.

The plane returned to Perth Airport and landed safely.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said in a report today that the commands were inappropriate.

It also found the pre-flight safety briefing and safety information card did not include a clear instruction on how to activate the flow of oxygen from the masks, and advise that the bag may not inflate when oxygen is flowing.

"This incident highlights that an important aspect of managing abnormal passenger responses is the cabin crew's ability to recall and use appropriate standard commands," ATSB transport safety director Dr Stuart Godley said

"Passengers generally responded well when appropriate commands were used, but incorrect commands resulted in some confusion and panic among in the cabin."

An AirAsia A320-200 plane (file). Photo / AP Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Australia
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:17
Revealed: The most affordable place in New Zealand for first-home buyers
2
Watch: Emergency services pull off dramatic rescue after vehicle crashes through barrier into Wellington Harbour
3
Five-year-old girl found in hot car in NSW placed in induced coma
4
Rugby Australia boss pens apology to RWC organisers for Wallabies' behaviour - report
5
Israel Folau now seeking $14m for torn-up contract, believes he could've captained 'a trophy-winning Wallabies' side
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:44

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn denies chief rabbi’s charge of anti-Semitism
00:39

Texas woman mauled to death by feral hogs - 'unbelievably tragic'
01:13

Koala hospital sees donation boost after heartbreaking death of bushfire survivor Lewis

05:12

'Increase in pressure' for fatigued doctors in Samoa helping to battle measles outbreak